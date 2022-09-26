Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 824 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $587,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,048,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAFM shares. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Sanderson Farms Trading Down 2.5 %

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $204.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.31 and a 200 day moving average of $198.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.82 and a 12-month high of $221.63.

(Get Rating)

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

