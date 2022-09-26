Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 86 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMB. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of KMB opened at $120.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

