Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes $692,000 Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 30.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of MLPA opened at $38.58 on Monday. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $43.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.39.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.