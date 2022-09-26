Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809,122 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,586,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,159,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,434,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,212 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 74.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,589,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,138 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

O stock opened at $61.81 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $61.03 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 280.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on O shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.