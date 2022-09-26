Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB opened at $48.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.33. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $55.07.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.