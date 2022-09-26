Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $85.76 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.3% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $85,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.5% during the second quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 5,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $1,720,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 17,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 50,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,696,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.9 %
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
