Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $44.08 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $247.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

