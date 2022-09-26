Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 390,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,916,000 after purchasing an additional 251,339 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 147,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 481,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.8 %

MRK opened at $86.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $219.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.67 and its 200 day moving average is $88.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.