Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 10,174 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,174 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,802,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 67,376 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,333 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $150.43 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.71.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.68.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.