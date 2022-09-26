HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,856 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,237 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Visa by 219.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 159,695 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,608,000 after purchasing an additional 109,770 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 18,591 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

V stock opened at $183.96 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.23 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.05. The stock has a market cap of $347.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

