HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $257.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.48. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.57.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 18.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.70.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

