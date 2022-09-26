HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,169 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $1,873,879,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 410.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $816,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,823 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 72.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,958 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 167.6% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $563,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,934 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

PayPal Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $86.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $278.33. The stock has a market cap of $100.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

