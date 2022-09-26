HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 395 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. StrongBox Wealth LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LHX opened at $220.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.52. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

