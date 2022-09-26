HB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $53.11 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $53.03 and a 52-week high of $64.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.49.

