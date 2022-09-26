HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROP. Barclays dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.90.

Shares of ROP opened at $378.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $369.51 and a one year high of $505.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $412.73 and its 200-day moving average is $426.92.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

