HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.89.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $393.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $442.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $428.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

