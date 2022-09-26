HB Wealth Management LLC Has $434,000 Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,554 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 26,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 36.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $71.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,167 shares of company stock worth $851,821. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.