HB Wealth Management LLC Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 26,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.42 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $46.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.14.

