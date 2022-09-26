HB Wealth Management LLC Has $568,000 Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after acquiring an additional 566,938 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,668,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 2,434.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 411,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,611,000 after acquiring an additional 395,385 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,166,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,475,000 after acquiring an additional 329,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,587,000 after acquiring an additional 227,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avery Dennison Stock Down 1.9 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVY. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.57.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $165.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.51 and its 200-day moving average is $175.66.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.