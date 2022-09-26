HB Wealth Management LLC Has $763,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE YUM opened at $110.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.78. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.37 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 45.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.93.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

