HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Dover by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Dover by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Dover by 41.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Dover by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Dover by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.17.

Dover Price Performance

DOV stock opened at $119.75 on Monday. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $116.66 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.91 and a 200 day moving average of $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.70%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

