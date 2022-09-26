HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

NYSE:CARR opened at $36.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $57.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.21. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

