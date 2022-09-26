HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 189.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PH. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.00.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PH opened at $244.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.06. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $277.96 and its 200 day moving average is $271.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 52.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

