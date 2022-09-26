HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $550,000 in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.4 %

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $122.35 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.25.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $272,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

