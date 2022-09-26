HB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

ESGD stock opened at $56.96 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $82.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.65.

