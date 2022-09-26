HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,493,000 after purchasing an additional 607,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,268,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $686,193,000 after purchasing an additional 209,083 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Exelixis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,046,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,097,000 after purchasing an additional 103,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Exelixis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,377,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,921,000 after purchasing an additional 78,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,520,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,904 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $16.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average of $20.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.65. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $23.40.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $419.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.09 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,942.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXEL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

