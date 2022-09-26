HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 141.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LH. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $211.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.29. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

