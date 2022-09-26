HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,690 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,033.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,984,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,711,761 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,890,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,560,000 after acquiring an additional 338,487 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,808,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,604,000 after acquiring an additional 115,392 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,408,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,356,000 after acquiring an additional 26,958 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,854,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,334,000 after acquiring an additional 16,711 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $45.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.40. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.61 and a fifty-two week high of $54.82.

