HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,160 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in KLA by 36.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in KLA by 66.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.16.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC opened at $307.60 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $282.83 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.78.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,916 shares of company stock worth $6,479,343 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Articles

