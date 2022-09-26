Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Acquired by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 205,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at $69,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 27.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Healthcare Services Group to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

Healthcare Services Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $12.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.32. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.07 million, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.21.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.2138 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 215.00%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.