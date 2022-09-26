Herold Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,270 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $642,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Third Point LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $396,691,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $513.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $529.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.07. The company has a market capitalization of $480.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.40.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

