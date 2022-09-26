Herold Advisors Inc. Sells 143 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Herold Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.4% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $144.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.02. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $99.65 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The firm has a market cap of $284.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

