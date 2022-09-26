Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has $491,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in Pfizer by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 125,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $44.08 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $247.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

