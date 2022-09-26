Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,765 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 0.8% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959,954 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,045,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,928 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,879,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,540,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,884,917,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $39.52 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.