Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) versus Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Head to Head Comparison

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Hour Loop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hour Loop and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hour Loop 0 0 1 0 3.00 Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Hour Loop presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 99.20%. Given Hour Loop’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hour Loop is more favorable than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

This table compares Hour Loop and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hour Loop N/A N/A N/A Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A -22.81% -4.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hour Loop and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hour Loop $62.79 million 1.40 $4.78 million N/A N/A Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A

Hour Loop has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Summary

Hour Loop beats Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hour Loop

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

About Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

