Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.04 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,254 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $332,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 17,609 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 1,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $466.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.92.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

