Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $8.16 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.3% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $168.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.27 and its 200 day moving average is $170.40. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.48 and a 1 year high of $181.07.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
