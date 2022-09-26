ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $950.00

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 950 ($11.48) and last traded at GBX 966.52 ($11.68), with a volume of 27085 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 980 ($11.84).

ICG Enterprise Trust Trading Down 2.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,082.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,092.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £654.34 million and a PE ratio of 296.97.

Insider Transactions at ICG Enterprise Trust

In other news, insider Gerhard Fusenig acquired 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,054 ($12.74) per share, for a total transaction of £29,543.62 ($35,697.95). In related news, insider Janine Nicholls bought 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,126 ($13.61) per share, with a total value of £24,985.94 ($30,190.84). Also, insider Gerhard Fusenig bought 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,054 ($12.74) per share, with a total value of £29,543.62 ($35,697.95).

ICG Enterprise Trust Company Profile

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

