IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $194,946.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,351.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 1.7 %

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

NYSE:IR opened at $44.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This is a boost from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IR. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price objective on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.