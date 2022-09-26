IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,078,434,000 after purchasing an additional 579,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,652,668,000 after purchasing an additional 58,932 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $450,418,000 after purchasing an additional 368,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 802,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $213,760,000 after purchasing an additional 303,355 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Price Performance

NASDAQ PODD opened at $234.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 468.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $324.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.87 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PODD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

