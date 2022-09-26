IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 653 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,807,000 after purchasing an additional 59,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,364,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,766,000 after buying an additional 262,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,029,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,728,000 after buying an additional 164,266 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,822,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $850,265,000 after buying an additional 228,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 8.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,694,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $599,472,000 after buying an additional 208,321 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRSN opened at $173.70 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.25 and a 12-month high of $257.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.89 and a 200-day moving average of $187.82.

Insider Activity

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 59.09%. The company had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $2,541,908.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,437,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $2,541,908.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,437,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,848 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

