IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trimble during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Trimble during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Trimble during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Trimble by 715.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $156,048.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trimble Trading Down 0.7 %

Several research firms have issued reports on TRMB. Wolfe Research began coverage on Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $56.38 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.35 and a twelve month high of $91.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.58.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.