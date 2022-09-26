IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,152,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $232,613,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,078,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in CF Industries by 1,669.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 916,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,893,000 after purchasing an additional 865,004 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $82,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF Industries Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on CF. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.21.

CF opened at $93.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.72 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

