IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 24,449 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,449 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after buying an additional 182,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,258,019,000 after buying an additional 50,338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 32.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,826,000 after buying an additional 1,370,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after buying an additional 20,702 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $128.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.72. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.91 and a 1 year high of $149.33.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.17.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

