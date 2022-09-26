IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Dover by 0.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 29,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 0.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Dover by 7.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Dover by 2.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dover by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $119.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.70. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $116.66 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dover to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.17.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

