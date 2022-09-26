IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 499,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,625 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $56,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,092,843,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,377,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,220 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,231 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,742 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $109.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.88.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
