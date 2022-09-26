Insight Folios Inc Purchases 979 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,090 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.77.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Price Performance

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $237.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $235.20 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.27 and its 200-day moving average is $272.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

