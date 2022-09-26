Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 333,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 15.7% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 216,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $6,035,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,146,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 314,355 shares of company stock valued at $8,279,853 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $21.54 on Monday. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $34.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.92 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 188.04% and a negative return on equity of 154.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INSM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Insmed to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

