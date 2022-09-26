Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,565,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,748,000 after buying an additional 99,128 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 854,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,374 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 854,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,374 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 662,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after purchasing an additional 69,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 584,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 60,220 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PHB opened at $16.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.55. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $19.59.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.