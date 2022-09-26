Investmark Advisory Group LLC Sells 85 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,508 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.4% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of V stock opened at $183.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.77 and a 200-day moving average of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.23 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The firm has a market cap of $347.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.