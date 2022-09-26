Investmark Advisory Group LLC Sells 85 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,508 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.4% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Visa Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of V stock opened at $183.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.77 and a 200-day moving average of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.23 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The firm has a market cap of $347.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
